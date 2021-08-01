Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target Raised to GBX 500 at Liberum Capital

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASCL. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascential has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 436.67 ($5.71).

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 432.20 ($5.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 404.80.

In other news, insider Paul Harrison purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

