Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.39

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APNHY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

