Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AWH opened at $4.48 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $501.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.38.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

