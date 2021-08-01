Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stake Boosted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 637,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,783 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Assertio were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 152.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,912 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 71.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASRT shares. Gabelli raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assertio Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

