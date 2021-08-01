Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Assura alerts:

Shares of LON:AGR traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 78.30 ($1.02). The stock had a trading volume of 3,263,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,031. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.17. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 36,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99), for a total value of £27,770.40 ($36,282.21). Also, insider Jayne Cottam bought 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.50 ($26,113.80). Insiders purchased 27,280 shares of company stock worth $2,046,228 over the last ninety days.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.