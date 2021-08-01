Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $308.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $259.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.27% from the stock’s current price.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $325.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -116.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 333.49 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $349.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. Analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Atlassian by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 265.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.