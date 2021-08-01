Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $370.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $325.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.91. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -116.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 333.49 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $349.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

