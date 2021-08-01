Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $575 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.87 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut Atlassian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $58.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.12. 6,133,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,053. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.11, a P/E/G ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.91. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $349.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

