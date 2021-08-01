Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Acquires $22,900.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $22,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III bought 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:DPW opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative net margin of 76.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ault Global by 83.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ault Global by 157.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 91,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

