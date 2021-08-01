Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Purchases $22,900.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $22,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III acquired 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.

Shares of DPW stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Ault Global had a negative net margin of 76.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPW. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ault Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Ault Global by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Ault Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ault Global by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ault Global by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

