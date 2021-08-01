Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €74.60 ($87.76).

Several research firms recently commented on NDA. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of ETR:NDA traded down €1.62 ($1.91) during trading on Friday, hitting €85.30 ($100.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a fifty-two week high of €87.14 ($102.52). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €80.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.56.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

