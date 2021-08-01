Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $324.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk is benefiting from higher subscription revenues and gross margin expansion. Rapid adoption of BIM 360 products and success of the maintenance to subscription (M2S) program augurs well. We believe higher demand for Autodesk’s cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites will drive the revenues over the long haul. Nonetheless, Autodesk’s top line has been negatively impacted by the ongoing business model transition from perpetual licenses to cloud-based services and migration of maintenance plan customers to subscription plan offerings. The company expects revenue growth to decelerate despite improving sales environment due to its subscription model in fiscal 2022. High debt levels and unfavorable forex movements remain overhangs. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.05.

ADSK opened at $321.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $322.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,396 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,850,000 after acquiring an additional 135,598 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,462,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

