Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Down to $48.02

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.02, but opened at $45.14. Autohome shares last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 8,310 shares.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 21.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 15.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

