AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $1,623.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,490.72. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,633.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,544.84.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

