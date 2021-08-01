Avid Technology (AVID) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. On average, analysts expect Avid Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AVID stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Avid Technology has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 1.40.
Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.
About Avid Technology
Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
