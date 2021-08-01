Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.52. 488,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,874. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Avient has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

