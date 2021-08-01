Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Position Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.23% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

