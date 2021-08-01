AXPR Price Hits $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $4,379.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AXPR has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AXPR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.73 or 0.00798430 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00085198 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.