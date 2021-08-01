AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AXT in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

AXTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of AXTI opened at $10.20 on Friday. AXT has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $431.46 million, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 2.27.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 84,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AXT by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 24,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AXT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $291,851.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,550 shares of company stock worth $900,668. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

