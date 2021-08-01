B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Chewy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 35.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.4% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,899 shares of company stock worth $19,088,529. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHWY opened at $83.70 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.68.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CHWY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Cfra started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.