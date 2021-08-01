B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 183,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAL opened at $92.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.