B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Truist upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $160.87 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

