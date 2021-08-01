B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $64.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,745 shares of company stock valued at $17,194,185. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

