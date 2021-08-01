B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $501,000 Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.75.

Shares of MLM opened at $363.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.04 and a 1 year high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

