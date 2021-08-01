B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,786 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,458,752,000 after buying an additional 1,440,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after buying an additional 969,125 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after buying an additional 713,012 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,344,000 after buying an additional 681,334 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.