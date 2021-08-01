B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 229 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,091,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,544,000 after acquiring an additional 117,413 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,371,000 after acquiring an additional 79,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO opened at $739.51 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.84 and a fifty-two week high of $756.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.