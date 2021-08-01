B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 500 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $452.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $301.56 and a 52 week high of $459.84.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

