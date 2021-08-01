B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for StarTek in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.56 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $7.02 on Friday. StarTek has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $286.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other news, CEO Aparup Sengupta bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StarTek in the 1st quarter worth $6,166,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of StarTek by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after buying an additional 83,887 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of StarTek by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 71,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

