B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $66.66, but opened at $68.48. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $69.11, with a volume of 711 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 98.68%. The company had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 13,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.31 per share, with a total value of $882,983.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,643,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 55.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $543,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

