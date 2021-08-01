Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €60.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.14 ($80.16).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €74.44 ($87.58) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a fifty-two week high of €75.58 ($88.92). The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.