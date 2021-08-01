BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) & FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Head to Head Survey

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $55.59 million 2.67 $15.35 million N/A N/A BANCO DO BRASIL/S $8.66 billion 2.02 $1.20 billion N/A N/A

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 33.09% 12.61% 1.31% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 9.99% 10.57% 0.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FNCB Bancorp and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. It also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, automobile financing, home equity term loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans. In addition, the company offers mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; online banking products, such as bill payment, internal and external funds transfer, and purchase rewards; remote deposit capture and merchant services; and wealth management services through a third party. As of February 16, 2021, it operated 17 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

