Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 37,682 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after buying an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,768,408.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,332 shares of company stock worth $2,854,612 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

