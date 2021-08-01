Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 26,859 Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZDGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zedge by 168.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 158,596 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 310.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 82,553 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 23.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Zedge news, Director Mark Ghermezian sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot Gibber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,899 shares of company stock valued at $907,333 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZDGE opened at $15.36 on Friday. Zedge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Zedge Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

