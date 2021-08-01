Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of NexImmune as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexImmune, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

