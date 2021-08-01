Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of ContraFect worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ContraFect by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 30,377 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 39.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 203,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 57,630 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 133.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 33,729 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $4.12 on Friday. ContraFect Co. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $162.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that ContraFect Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

