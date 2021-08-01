Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $338,000 Stock Position in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,263 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of Genprex worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNPX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the first quarter worth $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the first quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genprex by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Genprex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.70. Genprex, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options.

