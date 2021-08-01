Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $359,000 Investment in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

