Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,970 Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Galera Therapeutics worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, Director Linda West acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.29. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $15.00.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

