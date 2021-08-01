Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,653 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 6,983.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.95. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REKR. B. Riley cut their target price on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,505 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

