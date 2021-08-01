Barclays Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,000 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DGE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,645.63 ($47.63).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,570.50 ($46.65) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,460.46. The company has a market cap of £83.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13).

In related news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders have purchased a total of 11 shares of company stock valued at $37,242 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

