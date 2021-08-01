Barclays Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €45.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.15 ($49.58).

ETR:DWS opened at €39.78 ($46.80) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €39.02. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 52-week high of €41.48 ($48.80). The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

