Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €78.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €78.00 ($91.76) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.09 ($82.46).

ETR FME opened at €66.54 ($78.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €68.40. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.23. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €78.72 ($92.61).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

