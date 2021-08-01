Barclays Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,553.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 96.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.