Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.