Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RTOKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.79. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.