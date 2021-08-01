Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the June 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

