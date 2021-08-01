Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the June 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $17.39.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.