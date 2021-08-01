Barrington Research Lowers IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $22.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $958.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in IMAX by 57.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in IMAX by 53.8% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 42,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IMAX by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after buying an additional 144,949 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in IMAX during the first quarter worth $2,373,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the first quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.