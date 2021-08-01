Basid Coin Price Reaches $0.0954 (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0954 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $72.55 million and $3.41 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00056404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.12 or 0.00801585 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040067 BTC.

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 760,578,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

