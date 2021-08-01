BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 40% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $2.10 million and $127.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000943 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00090438 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

