Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BZH stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 617,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,223. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

